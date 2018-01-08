Match Set For WWE Raw’s 25th Anniversary Show

WWE has announced the first match for the 25 Anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw. The Miz, who returned on this week’s show after being off television for several weeks to film the Marine 6, will challenge Roman Reigns for the Intercontinental Title.
As of this writing, no other matches have been announced for the show, which will be the go-home edition for the Royal Rumble.
.@mikethemiz wants his rematch for the #ICTitle at #RAW25 in TWO WEEKS, and he's GOT IT! #RAW pic.twitter.com/QHz4YyMfSY
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2018