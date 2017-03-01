smackdown-live2

Matches Added To Next Week’s WWE SmackDown (Photos)

Published On 01/03/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin and Nikki Bella vs. Natalya has been added to next Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown from Baton Rouge, LA.

As noted, The Wyatt Family vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha was also announced for next week.

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author