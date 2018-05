Several matches have been announced for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV. Here is the updated card for that show:

– Pentagon Jr. (c) vs. Austin Aries (Impact World Championship)

– Allie (c) vs. Su Yung (Last Rites Match for the Impact Knockouts Championship)

– Tessa Blanchard vs. Madison Rayne

– Brian Cage vs. Dezmond Xavier (X Division Number One Contender Match)