Matches Announced For Tonight’s MCW Breakthrough: Proving Ground Event

Thanks to Philip Stamper for sending us the following:

MCW “Breakthrough: Proving Ground” on Sat, March 24 in Joppa, MD



MCWProWrestling.com – MCW Pro Wrestling returns to the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD on Saturday, March 24 for “Breakthrough: Proving Ground”.



In a steel cage for the MCW Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Title, champion Bruiser defends against Joey Mercury as their rivalry explodes on March 24!



Wildkate Heavyweight champion J Spade defends against Brandon Scott!



MCW Pro Wrestling Women’s champion Sahara Se7en faces former champion Brittany Blake in her return match!



MCW Pro Wrestling Tag Team champions The Cartel (Dante Caballero, Joe Keys) defend against Robby and Bobby!



Wildkat Revolution champion Ken Dixon defends against Bu Ku Dao!



MCW Pro Wrestling Rage TV champion Greg Excellent and a Mystery Partner face The Hell Cats (Sexy Steve, Jimmy Starz)



Big Sean Studd vs. Andy Vineberg’s newest Winner Circle member!



Wildkat Sports’ Pump Patrol vs. North Carolina’s Griff Garrison and Marcus Kross vs. The Appalachian Outlaws!



Also, Corporal Punsihment returns to the ring and more!



Visit MCWProWrestling.com for ticket and event information. Tickets also available day of, at the door. Show support on Facebook at bit.ly/mcwbreak.



