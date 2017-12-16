Matches Announced For Upcoming EVOLVE Events, Lineup For Tonight’s SHINE 47 Show

The following was issued to us:

WWN is about to embark on a game changing week. We will have so much breaking news that we will have WWN Alerts on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. However, today we focus on the SHINE 47 live iPPV. Let’s get to it….

December 16th: Here’s all the info on tonight’s SHINE 47 live iPPV….



WWN & SHINE Wrestling present

SHINE 47: Survival

Saturday, December 16th, 2017

Doors Open – 5:30 PM EST Bell Time – 6:00 PM EST

The Orpheum

1915 E. 7th Avenue

Ybor City, FL 33605



Tickets available at the door!



Watch live on WWNLive.com and the FITE App!



SHINE Nova Championship Match Priscilla Kelly defends vs. ACR

Survival Rumble to Crown a Number One Contender for the SHINE Championship featuring:

-SHINE Tag Team Champions Ivelisse & Mercedes Martinez

-The Cutie Pie Club of Candy Cartwright, Kiera Hogan and Aria Blake

-“The Radiant” Rain

-Aerial Monroe

-Aja Perera

-Brandi Lauren

-Dementia D’Rose

-Shotzi Blackheart

-Stormie Lee

-Dynamite DiDi

-Robyn Reid

-Natalia Markova

-Plus more to be added!



The Survival Rumble winner will face SHINE Champion at SHINE 48! All other matches will be determined based on order of elimination from the Survival Rumble.

December 16th: The next three EVOLVE events have been confirmed as:



-January 13th back at La Boom in Queens, NY

-January 14th in Brooklyn, NY at St. Finbar Church

-February 18th in Joppa, MD at the MCW Arena



December 16th: Tickets for all three of those EVOLVE events are already on sale at TicketFly.com.



December 16th: It’s official! Darby Allin will challenge for the EVOLVE Championship against Zack Sabre Jr. at EVOLVE 98 in La Boom!



December 16th: Former EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher will return to EVOLVE on Jan. 13th & 14th in NYC! His Ringkampf partner WALTER will also return for these events. We will have more announced talent this Monday.



December 16th: Style Battle S1:E8 will come to Brooklyn for a double header with EVOLVE on January 14th. Tickets for Style Battle are only $15! The winner of this Style Battle will go to the finale at the WWNLive Experience in New Orleans on April 7th!



December 16th: Thank you for reading today’s WWN Alerts. We appreciate all your support. We can’t wait for all the game changing announcements next week!