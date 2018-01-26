Matches Announced For WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show

WWE issued the following:

As if the Royal Rumble could get any bigger, WWE.com has learned that the special two-hour Royal Rumble Kickoff, beginning at 5 ET/2 PT this Sunday, will feature three hard-hitting showdowns, as well as expert analysis from two current World Champions and two WWE Hall of Famers!



Bobby Roode’s United States Championship Open Challenge

Royal Rumble Kickoff just became truly glorious, as newly-crowned United States Champion Boddy Roode will aim to prove himself a fighting champion from the get-go by defending his illustrious red, white and blue title in an Open Challenge. Who will emerge to face him? Will the reigning titleholder be able to best an unknown threat? Or will we see a new U.S. Champion before the Rumble even begins?

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. The Revival

On the heels of a heated confrontation with D-Generation X, Scott Hall and The Bálor Club at the legendary Manhattan Center on Raw 25 Monday night, Dash & Dawson will now look to get some retribution on good brothers Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson. Don’t miss what is guaranteed to be an extremely hard-hitting match.

Kalisto, Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik vs. TJP, Gentleman Jack Gallagher & Drew Gulak

The fierce combatants of WWE 205 Live will also be in action in a fast-paced Six-Man Tag Team Match that promises to ignite the WWE Universe from start to finish. Former Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto joins forces with Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik to battle TJP, Gentleman Jack Gallagher and the outspoken Drew Gulak.



Celebrity panelists announced

In addition to the in-ring action, Royal Rumble Kickoff will also feature a star-studded array of panel guests, including Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, WWE Hall of FamerAlundra Blayze and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. “Woo!”



Don’t miss a moment of Royal Rumble Kickoff, which streams live this Sunday on the award-winning WWE Network at a special start time of 5 ET/2 PT and can be seen on a free stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest.