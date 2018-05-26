Matches Announced For WWE’s Return To Tokyo, Japan

WWE returns to Tokyo, Japan this summer and the sports entertainment company recently released the lineups for both events that will be taking place on June 29th and 30th.

Night 1

– AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship

– Bludgeon Brothers vs The Usos vs Gallows and Anderson vs Rusev Day for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles

– Carmella vs Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

– Daniel Bryan vs Big Cass (this match is very likely going to change)

– New Day vs The Bar

– Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Naomi vs The IIconics and Lana

– Sin Cara vs Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/ Zelina Vega)

Night 2

– AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Daniel Bryan vs Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship

– Carmella vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

– Bludgeon Brothers vs The New Day vs Gallows and Anderson vs The Bar

– The Usos vs Rusev Day

– Sin Cara vs The Miz

– Becky Lynch and Naomi vs The IIconics and Lana in a 2 on 3 handicap match.