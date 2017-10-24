Matches Changed At WWE RAW, Natalya On Traveling To Get To RAW, Randy Savage

– Ringside Collectibles looks at a new cosplay robe for WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage in this video.

– Last night’s 10-man cruiserweight match on WWE RAW in Green Bay was originally supposed to be an Elimination Match but plans were changed late in the day, according to PWInsider. That match saw Kalisto, Mustafa Ali, Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander and Gran Metalik defeat WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, Ariya Daivari, Noam Dar, Drew Gulak and Tony Nese. It was also reported that Sin Cara was supposed to be in the match at one point but Gran Metalik was added. Another RAW change saw Alicia Fox added to the Sasha Banks vs. Bayley match to determine the women’s Team Captain for the WWE Survivor Series match. Fox ended up winning that match.

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya posted the following on the crazy travel that blue brand Superstars went through to make it to last night’s RAW for the big “Under Siege” angle to build to the Survivor Series pay-per-view. As noted, Natalya will face RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at the November 19th pay-per-view in Houston.