Matches Confirmed For This Week’s Edition Of Impact Wrestling

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Impact Wrestling is returning this Thursday night with first-run programming on Pop TV. Here are the matches that will air on the show:

— Impact Wrestling Champion Eli Drake vs. Alberto el Patron from WrestlePro.

— Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Trevor Lee vs.Taiji Ishimori.

— Impact Wrestling Grand Champion EC3 vs. Fallah Bah vs. Matt Sydal.

— Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions OVE vs. LAX – LAX must split up if they lose.

— James Storm vs. Dan Lambert

— Chandler Park’s in-ring debut vs. John Bolden

