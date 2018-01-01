Matches Confirmed For This Week’s Edition Of Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling is returning this Thursday night with first-run programming on Pop TV. Here are the matches that will air on the show:



— Impact Wrestling Champion Eli Drake vs. Alberto el Patron from WrestlePro.



— Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Trevor Lee vs.Taiji Ishimori.



— Impact Wrestling Grand Champion EC3 vs. Fallah Bah vs. Matt Sydal.



— Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions OVE vs. LAX – LAX must split up if they lose.



— James Storm vs. Dan Lambert



— Chandler Park’s in-ring debut vs. John Bolden