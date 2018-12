The following will air on Impact Wrestling’s One Night Only PPV on December 21st on the GWN App:

*Impact Champion Johnny Impact vs. Moose.



*Impact Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard vs Kiera Hogan (non-title).



*Eli Drake vs. Brian Cage.



*Eddie Edwards vs. Matt Sydal



*Dave Crist vs. “The Metalhead” Maniac Sledge.



*Jake Crist vs. Rich Swann.