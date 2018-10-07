Matches For Kevin Owens’ Superstar Picks WWE Network Collection

Here are the matches and segments for the Kevin Owens’ superstar picks collection on the WWE Network, courtesy of WWE Network News:

WrestleMania XI – Shawn Michaels vs Diesel

KO recalls how the match between Shawn Michaels and Diesel for the WWE Title at WrestleMania XI inspired him to follow his dreams.



ECW Living Dangerously 2000 – Dusty Rhodes vs Steve Corino

Two of KO’s biggest mentors lock up in a Bull Rope Match, as Dusty Rhodes takes on Steve Corino at ECW’s Living Dangerously.



Survivor Series 2002 – Big Show vs Brock Lesnar

KO looks back at a crazy, eventful match between Brock Lesnar and Big Show in 2002 that has stayed with him despite its short length.



WrestleMania 21 – Kurt Angle vs Shawn Michaels

KO shares a story from WrestleMania 21, where he was in attendance for the show-stealer between Kurt Angle and Shawn Michaels.



Survivor Series 1997 – Shawn Michaels vs Bret Hart

KO discusses his hatred of Bret Hart, the infamous screwjob, and his memorable experience in the crowd at Survivor Series in Montreal.



In Your House 6 – Shawn Michaels vs Owen Hart

Despite two decades passing by, KO still fondly remembers the classic match between Shawn Michaels and Owen Hart from In Your House.



WrestleMania X8 – The Rock vs Hulk Hogan

Kevin was not looking forward to Rock vs. Hogan at WrestleMania X8, but got swept up in the emotion of the match while in attendance.



SummerSlam 2001 – Edge vs Lance Storm

KO discusses the ‘beautiful’ and ‘extremely underrated’ Edge vs. Lance Storm match for the Intercontinental Title from SummerSlam 2001.



No Way Out 2003 – Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Eric Bischoff

Kevin Owens reminisces about absolutely losing his mind while in attendance for Stone Cold’s return to WWE at No Way Out in 2003.



SummerSlam 2002 – Rey Mysterio vs Kurt Angle

KO discusses his WWE fan loyalty, and his eye-opening first exposure to Rey Mysterio in 2002 when he took on Kurt Angle at SummerSlam.