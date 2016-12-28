Matches For Next Week’s NXT Australia Special

As noted, the first WWE NXT episode of 2017 will feature matches from the December 8th NXT live event in Melbourne, Australia.

WWE has confirmed the following matches to air on the two-hour special:

* Elias Samson & Bobby Roode vs. Tye Dillinger & Murphy

* Ember Moon vs. Billie Kay vs. Liv Morgan

* TM-61 vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa

* Steel Cage Match: Samoa Joe vs. NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura