Matches For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown, More From New SmackDown Stars, Hype Bros

– The tension between The Hype Bros is back, as seen in this new SmackDown Fallout video from tonight. Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder argued backstage after their loss to Erick Rowan and Luke Harper, who returned as The Bludgeon Brothers.

– Next week’s WWE SmackDown in Lexington, Kentucky will feature Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens plus The Singh Brothers vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Next Tuesday’s show will also see the return of The Fashion Files with Breezango.

– As noted, WWE NXT Superstars Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan made their main roster debuts on tonight’s SmackDown by destroying Naomi and Becky Lynch backstage. They later interfered in the SmackDown Women’s Title match between Natalya and champion Charlotte Flair, as seen below. The segment ended with the three taking out Natalya and Flair, then standing tall.