Matches For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

It’s a big week for Impact Wrestling as they will be airing a new episode of their flagship show this Thursday on Pop TV as well as holding a Twitch special on Friday night.

The special is being held in conjunction with Rockstar Pro, which is the promotion run by Dave and Jake Crist of OVE, and will have Eddie Edwards, Moose, Allie, The Rascals, OVE, Matt Sydal, Trevor Lee competing on the broadcast.

Regarding this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, the following matches will air on the show:

* Santana vs. Fenix

* Ultimate X Qualifier: Rich Swann vs. Dave Crist

* Ultimate X Qualifier: Trevor Lee vs. Trey Miguel

* Moose vs. Cage