Here are the matches for tonight’s EVOLVE 96 event in Queens, NY:
WWN Championship Match
Keith Lee defends vs. WALTER
EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match
Jaka & Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway defend vs. James Drake & Anthony Henry
No Rope Break Match
Matt Riddle vs. Fred Yehi
Non-Title Special Attraction Match
EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. DJZ
Battle Of The Breakout Stars
Darby Allin vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly
Special Attraction Match
Jason Kincaid vs. AR Fox
