Here are the matches for tonight’s EVOLVE 96 event in Queens, NY:



WWN Championship Match

Keith Lee defends vs. WALTER



EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

Jaka & Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway defend vs. James Drake & Anthony Henry



No Rope Break Match

Matt Riddle vs. Fred Yehi



Non-Title Special Attraction Match

EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. DJZ



Battle Of The Breakout Stars

Darby Allin vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly



Special Attraction Match

Jason Kincaid vs. AR Fox