Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore promotion is slated to hold an event tonight at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. We will post results from this show later tonight. The following matches have been announced for the show:

Tommy Dreamer vs. PCO

ROH TV Champion Willie Mack vs. Shane Strickland

NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Brian Cage

WWE Hall of Famer Adam “Edge” Copeland is slated to make an appearance