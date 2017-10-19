Matches For Tonight’s Impact On POP, The LAX Hype 5150 Street Fight (Video), Samoa Joe GFW Special

– It looks like the GFW Legends pay-per-view series that stopped airing in 2016 will be returning in November, as seen in the promo above. The November edition will focus on former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Samoa Joe, who now works for WWE’s RAW brand. We were unable to find details on where Legends will air but it may be on the new Global Wrestling Network and with some of Impact’s international TV partners. It’s worth noting that they are using the GFW name in this promo.

– Below is the line-up for tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on POP:

* Chris Adonis vs. Johnny Impact

* James Storm vs. Texano vs. El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III from Cancun

* Dezmond Xavier vs. Andrew Everett

* An update on Joseph Park & Grado

* Bobby Lashley and American Top Team address Impact

* Rosemary vs. Taya Valkyrie in the main event

– Below are videos of Santana & Ortiz of The LAX hyping their 5150 Street Fight against Global Tag Team Champions oVe at the November 5th Bound For Glory pay-per-view:

At #BFG2017 it will be a 5150 Street Fight for The World Tag Team Titles. @SantanaLAX is more than ready to get the Titles back for #LAX pic.twitter.com/Ns9nzUh5cE — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 17, 2017