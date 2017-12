Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:

* Knockouts Tournament Match: Sienna vs. Rosemary vs. Allie

* Caleb Knley vs. Taiji Ishimori

* Impact Grand Championship Match: Impact Grand Champion EC3 vs. Matt Sydal

* Eli Drake & Chris Adonis vs. Johnny Impact & Petey Williams