Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:

* Rosemary vs. KC Spinelli

* Global Title Match (taped back in December at a Border City Wrestling event in Michigan): Global Champion Eli Drake vs. Alberto El Patron vs. Johnny Impact

* X-Division Title Match: X Division Champion Taiji Ishimori vs. Desmond Xavier

* Barbed Wire Massacre: oVe (Sami Callihan, Jake & Dave Crist) vs. LAX (Homicide, Santana, & Ortiz)