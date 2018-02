WrestlePro will be partnering with Impact Wrestling for an event tonight in Rahway, NJ, which will double as a One Night Only PPV taping. Here is the updated lineup:

*Tenille Dashwood (fka Emma) vs. Angelina Love



*Fallah Bahh vs. Alberto El Patron



*Bobby Wayward vs, Eddie Edwards



*Chris Payne vs. Matt Sydal



*Bobby Lashley vs. Danny Maff



*Braxton & Allie vs. Nikos Rikos and Nikki Adams