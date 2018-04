Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) will hold their All Star Extravaganza – Night 1 event tonight in Reseda, California. Here is the final lineup:

* PWG Tag Team champions Matt Riddle & Jeff Cobb vs. The Young Bucks vs. Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz

* PWG champion Keith Lee vs. Adam Page

* WALTER & Timothy Thatcher vs. Tyler Bateman & Brody King

* Taiji Ishimori vs. Bandido

* Jonah Rock vs. Joey Janela

* Robbie Eagles vs. Flash Morgan Webster vs. Sammy Guevara

* Trevor Lee vs. Rey Horus