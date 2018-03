Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) will hold their Time Is A Flat Circle event tonight in Reseda, California. Here is the final lineup:



Chuck Taylor vs. Keith Lee for the PWG World title

Matt Riddle vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Will Ospreay vs. Adam Brooks

Desmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz vs. Flamita & Bandido

Jeff Cobb vs. Jonah Rock

Brody King vs. Jake Atlas vs. Eli Everfly vs. Douglas James

Rey Horus vs. Joey Janela