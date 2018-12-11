Matches For Tonight’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge

The thirteenth episode of season 2 of WWE Mixed Match Challenge will air on Facebook tonight after SmackDown Live goes off the air in Las Vegas, NV at the T-Mobile Arena on the USA Network. The winners of this match will take part in the finals of the tournament at TLC pay-per-view event on Sunday, December 16th, 2018 in San Jose, California at the SAP Center that will air on the WWE Network. Here are the matches for the episode:

Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox vs. Apollo Crews and Bayley

R-Truth and Carmella vs. Miz and Asuka

This week on the explosive Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Semifinals, the final four teams will square off tonight at 10 ET/7 PT on Facebook Watch to see who is heading into the finals at WWE TLC.



In the wake of the news that Finn Bálor suffered an injury and won’t be able to compete in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge Semifinals, Apollo Crews has been named as his replacement. Together, Crews & Bayley will battle Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox in a high-stakes playoff showdown.



Plus, The Miz & Asuka, who won Season 1 of MMC, must find a way to overcome their recent differences and take down the dancing duo of R-Truth & Carmella.



The unique tandems of WWE MMC’s exciting second season compete in a 14-week round robin event with the winning tandem receiving the coveted 30th entry in their Royal Rumble Matches in January 2019, giving them a greater opportunity to win the celebrated free-for-all before going on to headline WrestleMania. In addition, they will receive an all-expenses paid vacation to anywhere in the world.



Every episode of WWE Mixed Match Challenge will stream live every week in the United States and for the first time in Germany, Mexico, Australia, France, Indonesia, Philippines, Spain, Thailand, Vietnam and Brazil on Facebook Watch. Featuring Superstars from Raw and SmackDown LIVE, each match follows traditional Mixed Tag Team Match rules: When tagged, male Superstars face off with the opposing team’s male competitor, and female Superstars battle fellow female competitors.



Who will move to the MMC Finals at WWE TLC? Don’t miss a moment of the action, streaming LIVE exclusively on Facebook Watch immediately after SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 10 ET/7 PT, with a special WWE MMC Pre-Show at 9:50 ET.