Matches For Tonight’s WWE NXT Special, Ric Flair Clip From The Gym, Darren Young’s Nephew Backstage
– WWE posted this video of Darren Young’s nephew Romeo backstage with Enzo Amore at the final RAW of 2016:
– Tonight’s two-hour WWE NXT special will feature the following matches from the December live event in Melbourne, Australia:
* Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan and Billie Kay
* NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. TM61
* Tye Dillinger and Buddy Murphy vs. Bobby Roode and Elias Samson
* NXT Champion Shinsuke vs. Samoa Joe in a steel cage match
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair continues to tweet about how he won’t retire. He posted this clip from the gym today:
I.Will.Never.Retire. #17 pic.twitter.com/oZxu1ue5XB
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 4, 2017