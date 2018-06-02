Matches For Upcoming MCW Event

Thanks to Philip Stamper for sending us the following:

MCW “Breakthrough: Shot at Glory” June 9 in Joppa, MD!



MCWProWrestling.com – MCW Pro Wrestling returns for “Breakthrough: Shot at Glory” at the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD on Saturday, June 9 with a 7:30 p.m. bell time.



Including:

– MCW Pro Wrestling Heavyweight champion Bruiser and a mystery partner vs. former champion Joey Mercury and MCW owner Corporal Punishment

– MCW Rage TV champion Greg Excellent vs. Ken Dixon

– The Hell Cats (Jimmy Starz, Sexy Steve) vs. Guns 4 Hire (Paul Jordane, Bill Collier)

(See how this match got made at facebook.com/MCWProWrestling/videos/10155189934707084/)

– Big Sean Studd vs. Josh Briggs

– Rayo vs. Anthony Greene vs. Kekoa

– …and more!



Tickets and information available now at MCWProWrestling.com. Show support on Facebook at facebook.com/events/442729982810195/.



