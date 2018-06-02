Matches For Upcoming MCW Event

Thanks to Philip Stamper for sending us the following:
MCW “Breakthrough: Shot at Glory” June 9 in Joppa, MD!
MCWProWrestling.com – MCW Pro Wrestling returns for “Breakthrough: Shot at Glory” at the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD on Saturday, June 9 with a 7:30 p.m. bell time.
Including:
– MCW Pro Wrestling Heavyweight champion Bruiser and a mystery partner vs. former champion Joey Mercury and MCW owner Corporal Punishment
– MCW Rage TV champion Greg Excellent vs. Ken Dixon
– The Hell Cats (Jimmy Starz, Sexy Steve) vs. Guns 4 Hire (Paul Jordane, Bill Collier)
(See how this match got made at facebook.com/MCWProWrestling/videos/10155189934707084/)
– Big Sean Studd vs. Josh Briggs
– Rayo vs. Anthony Greene vs. Kekoa
– …and more!
Tickets and information available now at MCWProWrestling.com. Show support on Facebook at facebook.com/events/442729982810195/.
