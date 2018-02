The NXT TakeOver: New Orleans event takes place on Saturday, April 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center and will air on the WWE Network. Here are the rumored matches, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

* Andrade Almas vs. Aleister Black – NXT Title Match

* Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* Sanity (Eric Young, Killian Dain, & Wolfe) vs. Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, & Kyle O’Reilly)

* Ember Moon vs. Shayna Baszler – NXT Women’s Title Match