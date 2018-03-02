Matches Set For Next Week’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling

Here is the updated card for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, which is a special branded as the Cross Roads event:
* Title vs. Title: X-Division Champion Ishimori vs. Grand Champion Matt Sydal
* World Title match: Champion Austin Aries vs. Johnny Impact
* Tag Team Title Match: Champions Tag Team Champions LAX vs. The Cult of Lee
* Knockouts Title Match: Champion Laurel Van Ness vs. Allie
* oVe vs. Lashley & Edwards
