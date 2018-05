As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Worcester, MA at the DCU Center on the USA Network, Daniel Bryan defeated Jeff Hardy in a singles match.

Now, Bryan will face Samoa Joe next week on SmackDown Live in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. Also, The Miz and The Bar will take on The New Day in a six-man tag team match has been set for SmackDown Live. WWE holds next week’s show in Raleigh, NC at the PNC Arena.