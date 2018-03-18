Matches Set For Pro Wrestling Revolver’s Pancakes And Piledrivers Event

The following was sent to us:

Revolver, AAW, Fight Club – #PancakesAndPiledrivers in NOLA 4/7!



Wrestling Revolver’s #PancakesAndPiledrivers trended on Twitter last year, with a packed house, during WrestleMania Weekend. Saturday, April 7, Revolver is joined by AAW and the UK’s Fight Club: Pro for the second #PancakesAndPiledrivers aka #TheIndySummit as part of WrestleCon at The Sugarmill, 1021 Convention Center Blvd in New Orleans, LA at 11 a.m.



So far announced:

– Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix, Penta El 0M) vs. Teddy Hart and Jack Evans!

– Jessicka Havok vs. Meiko Satomura for the FIRST-TIME EVER!

– Colt Cabana and Marty DeRosa vs. Joey Ryan and Session Moth!

– Also featuring Sami Callihan, oVe’s Jake and Dave Crist; Fight Club: Pro’s “The Big O” Omari, Kyle Fletcher, Dunkzilla Davis, Jordan Devlin, Clint Margera; and more!



Tickets available NOW at bit.ly/revlive



