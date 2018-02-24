Matches Set For Saturday’s NJPW Honor Rises Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling holds Night Two of their Honor Rises events on Saturday at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, which are combined events with Ring of Honor. The show will stream live on NJPWWorld.com with English commentary. Here is the lineup for Saturday’s show:

ROH champion Dalton Castle vs. Trent Beretta.



Kota Ibushi & Kenny Omega vs. Marty Scurll & Cody Rhodes.



Cheeseburger & Delirious & Jushin Liger vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny & Bad Luck Fale for the Never Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championship.



David Finlay & Juice Robinson & Jay Lethal vs. HIKULEO & Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi.



Ryusuke Taguchi & Flip Gordon vs. BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi.



Chuckie T, & YOSHI-HASHI & Jay White vs. The Young Bucks & Adam Page.



Toa Henare vs. The Beer City Bruiser.