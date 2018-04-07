Matches Set For Tonight’s CZW Show

Thanks to Philip Stamper for sending us the following:

CZW in New Orleans 4/7; “Best of the Best” 4/14



CZWrestling.com – Combat Zone Wrestling heads into WrestleMania weekend with “Welcome to the Combat Zone” on April 17 in New Orleans and one week later on April 14 for “Best of the Best” in Voorhees, NJ.



“Welcome to the Combat Zone” heads to The Sugar Mill, 1021 Convention Center Blvd in New Orleans, LA during WrestleCon at 3 pm. Already announced:

– CZW World Heavyweight champion Rickey Shane Page vs. Ethan Page

– CZW Wired champion MJF vs. Joey Ryan

– Jeff Cobb vs. Joe Gacy

– Sami Callihan vs. Joey Janela w/ Penelope Ford

– Will Ospreay vs. Dezmond Xavier

– David Starr vs. Juice Robinson

– Combat Zone Scramble and more!



Get tickets for #CZWWelcome at WrestleCon.com



Then CZW heads into “Best of the Best” at Colossal Sports Academy at The Coliseum, 333 Preston Avenue in Voorhees, NJ at 8 pm.



(See what happened at “Proving Grounds” with results at CZWrestling.com and on-demand at CZWstudios.com, like naming an entrant into “Best of the Best” and what happened at the RSP-MJF contract signing!)



In the first round: Trey Miguel vs. Myron Reed vs. Zachary Wentz. Also featuring: Matt Riddle, Tessa Blanchard, David Starr, Brandon Kirk, Joe Gacy, Joey Janela, and Wheeler Yuta.



CZW World Heavyweight champion Rickey Shane Page defends against CZW Wired champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman.



Get tickets for #BOTB at CZWtickets.ticketfly.com!



Follow CZW: Twitter.com/combatzone – Facebook.com/officialczw – Instagram.com/combatzone