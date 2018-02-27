Matches Set For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE 205 Live

A new episode of 205 Live will air on the WWE Network tonight after Mixed Match Challenge goes off the air on Facebook. The sports entertainment company has announced the following matches for tonight’s show:
– Cedric Alexander vs. TJP in a second round WWE Cruiserweight Championship tournament match.
– Roderick Strong vs. Kalisto in a second round WWE Cruiserweight Championship tournament match.
