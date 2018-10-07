Matches Set For Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown Live

WWE has announced two new matches for this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Indianapolis, IN at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. First up is the in-ring return of The Big Show as he battles Randy Orton in a singles match. Also, Jeff Hardy vs. Samoa Joe has been booked. WWE sent out the following on this World Cup Qualifying Match:

Jeff Hardy is back and has his eyes set on the WWE World Cup at WWE Crown Jewel … but his Qualifying Match will be anything but a tune-up as he squares off against a none-too-pleased Samoa Joe.

The Charismatic Enigma will be looking to make a declarative statement to the WWE Universe as he competes in his first match since the scary incident that saw him land hard through a table and have to be stretchered out at WWE Hell in a Cell. The Samoan Submission Machine will also be aiming to reset and move forward after his (literally) brutal defeat to AJ Styles in the WWE Title Match at WWE Super Show-Down.

Which Superstar will begin to carve out a new path towards potential WWE World Cup glory? Find out this Tuesday night!