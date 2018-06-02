Matches Set For Unholy Warfare Event

Thanks to Philip Stamper for sending us the following:

Unholy Warfare “Til Death Do Us Part” 6.30 in Reidsville, NC



Unholy Warfare “Til Death Do Us Part” brings death match rivalries on June 30 at the National Guard Armory, 292 N Highway 65, Reidsville, NC. VIP seating at 6 p.m., bell time 7 p.m.



– Ultraviolent Boards Death Match, Josh Crane vs. Colt 45



– Carpet Strip Warfare, Brad Cash vs. Terry Houston



– Death by Bamboo, Travis Dykes vs. Belion Creedmore



– Home Run Derby Match, Big Country vs. Bobby Yela



– Bottle Cap Hell Match, Big Donni vs. JW Dalton



– G-Raver, Zacky Taylor, Raven Havok, The voice of ultraviolence Phil Stamper, and more!



Tickets are moving fast, from $10 for General Admission to $25 for Front Row V.I.P. (including early admission, INSIDE THE GUARD RAIL SEATING, weapon souvenirs, and two free concessions)! Contact facebook.com/raven.havoc.7 for tickets.