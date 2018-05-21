Matches Slated For Next Week’s Episode Of Raw

Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE Intercontinental Title as well as a Last Chance Qualifying Match has been officially announced for next week’s episode of Raw on the USA Network in Richmond, VA at the Richmond Coliseum.
ALSO NEXT WEEK: It's a LAST CHANCE #MITB Qualifying #GauntletMatch on #RAW as either @SashaBanksWWE @sarahloganwwe @RubyRiottWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @MickieJames @itsBayleyWWE or @DanaBrookeWWE will enter the Women's #LadderMatch! pic.twitter.com/krInEwFW4y
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2018
NEXT WEEK: @WWERollins will defend the #ICTitle against The #ModernDayMaharaja @JinderMahal on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/v13MPO9NJW
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2018