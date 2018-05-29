Matches Slated For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown Live

A Mixed Tag Team Match that will see Jimmy Uso team up with Naomi to take on Aiden English and Lana as well as a singles match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have been announced by the sports entertainment company for next week’s episode of SmackDown Live on the USA Network in Corpus Christi, TX at the American Bank Center.
NEXT WEEK on #SDLive:
Husband & wife and #WWEMMC pair @NaomiWWE & Jimmy @WWEUsos square off with @LanaWWE & @WWEDramaKing in a #MixedTagTeam Match AND
Best friends will battle when @MsCharlotteWWE faces @BeckyLynchWWE! pic.twitter.com/AT3jA1KI88
— WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2018