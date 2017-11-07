Matches Taped For WWE 205 Live, The Usos On The Bar (Video), Canvas 2 Canvas

– As noted, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. new RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar is now official for the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Above is new video of The Usos reacting to the title change on last night’s RAW. The Usos knock The Bar and say the only bar they need to worry about is the one that comes down when they slam the door of The Uso Penitentiary.

– The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode in Manchester, England this evening:

* Jack Gallagher vs. Kalisto

* Mark Andrews and Cedric Alexander vs. Joseph Conners and James Drake

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore vs. Tyler Bate in a non-title match

– Next Sunday’s episode of “Canvas 2 Canvas” from WWE artist Rob Schamberger will feature Charlotte Flair and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Rob tweeted this teaser: