Matches That Are Expected To Be Announced For WrestleMania

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured.

The card for the event is coming together and is close to being finalized. Here are the matches that are expected to be announced in the coming weeks:

Smackdown Tag Team Title Match: The Usos (c) vs. The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The New Day

John Cena vs. The Undertaker

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn