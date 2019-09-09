Matt Hardy Addresses His WWE Status, Bray Wyatt Teases Steve Austin

– Matt Hardy noted the following on Twitter regarding his status with WWE:
Thanks, Sam. Appreciate that. I can’t say I disagree with you. For the few years I have left as an in-ring performer, I wanna kick ass & contribute to the industry-not sit on the bench. https://t.co/NLKyF3aRu7
— The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 7, 2019
– Bray Wyatt seemingly teased a confrontation with Steve Austin (who appears on tonight’s RAW) with the following post on Twitter:
“A rattlesnakes skins’ the same color as the leaves, she said. You gotta get them before they get you.”
-Sister Abigail
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 8, 2019