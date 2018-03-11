Matt Hardy Comments On Jeremy Borash Signing With The WWE

Former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy recently spoke with SportBible. During the interview, he shared his thoughts on Jeremy Borash signing with WWE.

It should be noted that Borash, who was a big part of producing the Broken Universe in Impact Wrestling, was reportedly part of the WWE’s filming of Ultimate Deletion at Hardy’s house with Bray Wyatt.

Here is what Hardy had to say:

“Personally I am very glad that Jeremy Borash is here in WWE…He’s got a great mind; a very creative person, a good friend of mine and he just deserves to work here. Coming to the WWE often validates your career in the business and he was kind of the glue that was keeping TNA together in many, many ways over the years. The fact that he’s here and actually hired by Triple H, and his role is to be an important part of NXT, I am very happy he’s got the opportunity”