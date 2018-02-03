Matt Hardy Gains Control Of Broken Universe Trademarks, Update On 205 Live Events

– WWE Network News is reporting that WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, has removed two collections. The first is Colorful Characters and the other is WWE Tribute To The Troops.



– The WWE Network is currently promoting two episodes of Total Divas to air on the live stream Thursday, February 8th. Keep in mind that the rest of season six will be added shortly thereafter. Here are the synopsis’ of the two episodes:



Ep 1: “In the Season Premiere of Total Divas, WWE has a major announcement about the future of the women s division.”



Ep 2: “Trinity returns to Orlando to honor the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, Lana annoys Nattie as she prepares for her championship run.”