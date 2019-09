In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Matt Hardy commented on the launch of AEW:

“Yes, it’s great. It’s going to help everyone, and it’s beneficial for everyone. No one is going to be on the global competition level of WWE because it’s so entrenched everywhere, but just like the AEW coming out and having this programming and having a good spot on television, it’s gonna be great for us too because it’s going to push our creative team and our minds and our talents to try and do even better.”