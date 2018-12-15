Matt Hardy Names One WWE Star He Wants To Wrestle Before He Retires

Matt Hardy, who is on the sidelines while dealing with some nagging injuries, recently did an interview with myKhel to promote a WWE tryout that will take place next March.

During the interview, he brought up how he would like to wrestle former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who is battling leukemia right now. Here is what he had to say:



“I would say that one person that I would be dreaming before retirement because I haven’t got a chance to work with him. Now he’s gonna be gone for a little bit in future…it’ll be Roman Reigns,” said Hardy. “He is kind of a guy that WWE built around and I do I like him a lot as a person. I consider him my friend. So I would love to have a Matt Hardy vs. Roman Reigns match before retirement.”