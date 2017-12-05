Matt Hardy On Bray Wyatt, Photos Of WWE Hall Of Famer At Tribute To The Troops

— As noted, fans voted that a “deletion” by Matt Hardy would be worse than being “burned” by Bray Wyatt. This has led to Matt responding to the poll on Twitter and addressed Wyatt’s Sister Abigail for the first time.

The results of this MORTAL poll shall ultimately be rendered OBSOLETE.. It shall be a 100% DELETION of Bray Wyatt & his PROMINENT PASSENGER, The HORRENDOUS Sister Abigail. https://t.co/hBu7LtRyz3 — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 5, 2017

— WWE is in San Diego, CA today to tape this year’s Tribute to the Troops special that will air on the USA Network on Thursday, December 14th. The sports entertainment company is returning to an outside setting for the show, which marks the first time in many years that matches for the Troops special are being taped outside on or near a ship.

Here are more photos from today’s events including another shot of the ring and a photo of WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter with Mojo Rawley.

Preparing for #Troops15 at @USNavy Base San Diego. Thank you all for your service, this show is for YOU! @DeptofDefense pic.twitter.com/MPQXEZbJVL — Triple H (@TripleH) December 5, 2017