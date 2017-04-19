Matt Hardy On How WWE Is Treating The Hardys, Fiancee Of RAW Star Back On NXT, Total Divas

– Above is a preview for next Wednesday’s Total Divas episode with Lana and Rusev’s Bulgarian wedding getting wild and weird.

– Former Impact Wrestling star Thea Trinidad will make what appears to be her official WWE NXT debut on the May 10th episode. Thea, who is engaged to Austin Aries, had her first WWE tryout back in 2013 and later appeared a few times as a “Rosebud” for Adam Rose. She made a brief backstage appearance with Tyler Breeze at NXT “Takeover: Fatal 4 Way” in the fall of 2014. Her first NXT TV match as an enhancement talent came in October 2016 – a loss to NXT Women’s Champion Asuka. This has not been confirmed but it appears she may have signed now.

– RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy took to Twitter this afternoon and wrote the following on how WWE has treated he and brother Jeff Hardy since their return at WrestleMania 33: