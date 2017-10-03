Matt Hardy On If He Has Talked With WWE, The Hardys Possibly Working WrestleMania 33, ROH

As seen below, TMZ Sports recently caught up with current ROH Tag Team Champion “Broken” Matt Hardy. For those who missed it, The Hardys recently captured the gold from The Young Bucks and are scheduled to work tonight’s ROH 15th anniversary show in Las Vegas.

When asked if there are any talks with WWE about a return, Matt says he is able to go anywhere but he’s currently with ROH. He then plugged tonight’s pay-per-view. Regarding a potential WrestleMania 33 match, Matt says anything is possible. Matt says he has had talks with every major promoter across the world but they are currently signed to ROH. Hardy added that he has spoken with people from “Meekmahan’s show” and that they are keeping their eye on WWE via Vanguard One.