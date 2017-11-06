Matt Hardy On WWE Main Event, Cathy Kelley Hypes Tonight’s RAW (Video), John Cena

– Cathy Kelley looks at tonight’s WWE RAW from Manchester, England in this new WWE Now video.
– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Manchester, England for this week’s Main Event episode:
* Matt Hardy vs. Curt Hawkins
* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater
– John Cena tweeted the following teaser on this week’s “Auto Geek” episode that will be released on The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:
New #AutoGeek this week on @BellaTwins @YouTube will profile first ever @WWE purchase! Hint.. it’s topless and cost $1900 (insert humor now)
— John Cena (@JohnCena) November 6, 2017