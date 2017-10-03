Matt Hardy Reacts To Being Written Out Of TNA, Reby Hardy Goes On Huge TNA Rant
Published On 03/10/2017 | News
As you can seen in the video below, The Broken Hardys were written out of TNA storylines. In the video, the Hardys were teleporting but Decay ended up re-appearing with the tag team titles.
Matt responded to the segment with the following tweets:
What is this CHICANERY?
No being can teleport without being in direct contact with the INCOMPARABLE @Vanguard1AAR, #AnthemOwlMen. https://t.co/TJUjeEUNP9
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 10, 2017
As always, I will bring LIGHT.
I have asked @Vanguard1AAR to upload the actual footage from the @cwfmidatlantic #EXPEDITION.
En route. https://t.co/3XCKoPFbOz
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 10, 2017