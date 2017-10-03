Matt Hardy Reacts To Being Written Out Of TNA, Reby Hardy Goes On Huge TNA Rant

As you can seen in the video below, The Broken Hardys were written out of TNA storylines. In the video, the Hardys were teleporting but Decay ended up re-appearing with the tag team titles.

Matt responded to the segment with the following tweets:

What is this CHICANERY? No being can teleport without being in direct contact with the INCOMPARABLE @Vanguard1AAR, #AnthemOwlMen. https://t.co/TJUjeEUNP9 — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 10, 2017