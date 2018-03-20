Matt Hardy Reacts To Michael Cole’s Shot, WWE Releases Full Match Online

– Before Ultimate Deletion aired on last night’s WWE Raw, Michael Cole apologized for what the fans were about to see. Matt Hardy reacted to that shot by the longtime WWE commentator by writing the following on his official Twitter account:

YEEAAAAAASSSSS, #WOKENWarrior.. I've learned of the BLASPHEMY that the OBSOLETE MULE @MichaelCole SPEWED from his MUZZLE.. @Vanguard1AAR, put this HERETIC on your SURVEILLANCE schedule. If this continues, he must be DELETED! #UltimateDELETION https://t.co/UmgS0viWNv — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 20, 2018

– WWE’s YouTube channel uploaded this full match from WrestleMania 32 in 2016 that saw Charlotte Flair win the Women’s Title against Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch: