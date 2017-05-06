Matt Hardy Reacts To RAW Tag Title Loss, How Accurate Were WWE Extreme Rules Betting Odds?, The Miz and Maryse

– Below is video of new WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Maryse talking to Mike Rome after winning the title from Dean Ambrose in the Extreme Rules opener. The seven-time IC Champion says his IC Title Comeback Tour has begun. Miz says this is the title he’s been fond of since a kid and Ambrose ran it through the mud but now it’s time for the comeback.

Miz says he didn’t need the disqualification stipulation because he beat Ambrose with the Skull Crushing Finale. Miz ends the promo with a kiss to Maryse before leaving to celebrate.

– It’s worth noting that the international betting odds for Extreme Rules were 100% correct. Samoa Joe, new WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, Rich Swann & Sasha Banks, and new RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro were all the favorites going into the pay-per-view.

– Matt Hardy tweeted the following on he and brother Jeff Hardy losing the RAW Tag Team Titles to Cesaro and Sheamus last night. This was their first loss as a team since returning at WrestleMania 33 to win the belts.